Dan McFarland explains how a shift in mindset has led to Nick Timoney’s great form

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has revealed that Nick Timoney’s upturn in form has come from a change in mindset in the powerful back row forward.

Timoney has gone from strength to strength in recent times for Ulster, and won his first two caps for Ireland this year off the back of his impressive performances for his province.

The Dubliner has taken some time to get to grips with professional rugby, having not been offered a contract with Leinster back in 2015, but he now looks more than able for the top level of the game at the age of 26.

McFarland was speaking to BT Sport after Ulster’s 27-22 win against Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup and explained why Timoney has improved so much in the last couple of seasons.

Dan McFarland on Nick Timoney.

“Nick’s talked about it publicly I think, his psychological approach to the game. Previously, I always felt he was playing within himself. He felt as if he had to fit into a system,” McFarland explained.

“He had to be a part and do what the system said, rather than saying, ‘This is my super strength. Let’s try to put this on the pitch as much as I can.’ He’s such a smart rugby player, the system stuff is so easy for him.

“I was having a conversation with him about 18 months ago and asking him what he was like carrying ball at Blackrock when he was a young fella. When he was 12, when he was 11. Was he worried about anything other than trying to beat defenders?

“He said, ‘No, of course not?’ I said, ‘Well why is it any different now? You’re a physical beast.’ His acceleration and power is unbelievable. Let loose! You don’t have to do what is strictly meant to happen here. Go for it.”

“Previously I felt he was playing within himself, to fit a system.” “He’s such a smart player, a physical beast, just let loose!” A brilliant insight from @UlsterRugby‘s Dan McFarland on the dramatic improvements that Nick Timoney has made in his game 👏#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/D6fvR02nvP — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 17, 2021

Ulster have made an excellent start to the season.

Ulster all but secured their place in the Heineken Champions Cup knock out stages with their bonus-point win against Northampton, as they backed up their impressive victory away to Clermont Auvergne.

Two more games against Northampton and Clermont are yet to come, as long as the tournament proceeds as planned, but even if Ulster lose those two encounters they would be expected to proceed to the last 16.

The northern province currently sit in third place in the United Rugby Championship table, and although they have put in some disappointing performances in the league, their win against Leinster in Dublin does show what they’re capable of.

It’s been 15 long years since Ulster last won some silverware, but they are currently going about their season in the right manner in order to cease their trophy doubt.

Read More About: Dan McFarland, Nick Timoney, ulster rugby