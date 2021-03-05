Dan Lydiate describes the moment that his knee was “obliterated”

Share and Enjoy !

Dan Lydiate has described the heartbreaking moment when he suffered a serious knee injury 10 minutes into his first cap for Wales in more than two years.

The Wales flanker started in his country’s opening Six Nations match against Ireland at the Principality Stadium, but had to come off after just 10 minutes on the pitch.

Lydiate was speaking on the RugbyPass Offload podcast, and revealed that he was originally adamant to stay on after suffering the ultimately season-ending injury.

“There was a kick chase and I was trying to get up for the ball. It felt like someone brushed against me and my next step, I just felt something snap in my knee,” Lydiate explained.

“I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, that’s not good.’ Then the pain hit and the medics ran on. They tested the stability in my knee. It was sort of a shock, my muscles weren’t allowing my knee to move.

“I was like, ‘It doesn’t feel too bad, let me stand up.’ I could put weight on it and I could stand up so I was like. ‘Let’s strap it up, see if I can run it off’ – the old classic.

“Then we had a scrum, Ireland exited and the medics were running on because they were watching it back, had seen the replay and had seen my knee obliterated.”

“As the doctor came on I put more weight on my leg and it just buckled. I was right in front of them and he said, ‘Look, you have got to get off’.

“I should have come off straight away but I was ten minutes into the jersey after being two years out from the Welsh team and I was like, ‘I can’t go off now.’”

‘You don’t feel a part of it.’

Wales have gone on to win the Triple Crown and are in with a great opportunity to win the Grand Slam, despite having been written off before the Six Nations kicked off.

While Lydiate has played a small role in their Triple Crown success, the Ospreys flanker admits that he doesn’t feel part of Wales’ achievements.

“It’s sort of a weird experience, 10 minutes. It goes down in the record book but you almost don’t feel part of it because I was there for two weeks pre the first game and ten minutes into the Ireland game the ACL goes,” he said.

“You don’t feel a part of it. Watching on the weekend you want the boys to do well but you are gutted at the same time because you just want to be there. Anyone who says they are not gutted would be lying.”

