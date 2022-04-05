Dan Leavy retires from rugby with immediate effect

Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan Leavy has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect at the age of 27.

Leavy played 79 times for Leinster and won 11 caps for Ireland, but has been advised to retire from the sport following expert medical opinion due to a knee injury he first suffered in March 2019.

The powerful back rower has played a handful of times since then, but has suffered recurring issues with his knee in the past three years and has decided to call time on his career.

Dan Leavy retires with immediate effect.

“I have done everything I can to come back from the knee injury I suffered in 2019 but unfortunately I can’t do any more or ask any more of my body,” Leavy told Leinster’s official website.

“I’d like to thank Andy Williams, my surgeon, and Karl Denvir, my physio in Leinster, for all that they have done for me in the years since then. I can take solace from the fact that I tried everything over the last three years.

“From the early days in Old Belvedere to my time in St Michael’s College, all I wanted was to pull on a Leinster Rugby jersey. And then when you achieve that, it’s an Ireland jersey.

“I am very proud of all that I achieved in my short time as a professional. Some amazing highs with my brothers in blue and in green and I am beyond grateful for those days and those moments especially the highs of 2018 in Bilbao, the Aviva Stadium and Twickenham.”

The Dubliner won the Grand Slam with Ireland in 2018.

Although his playing career was cut short, Leavy achieved plenty with both Leinster and Ireland when he was playing at his best before his knee injury.

Leavy played a crucial role in Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018, as he played in all five matches and was one of his country’s best players for the duration of the championship.

He also started for Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final and Pro14 final that year, both of which they won, to round out a fantastic season for the flanker.

The 27-year-old last played just a few weeks ago for Leinster against Ulster, but unfortunately will not be taking to the pitch with his native province again.

