Dan Carter ‘cant believe’ Johnny Sexton missed out on Lions squad

All Blacks legend Dan Carter has admitted his shock at Johnny Sexton missing out on selection for the British and Irish Lions.

Ireland captain Sexton was not named in last week’s 37-man Lions squad for this summer’s tour to South Africa, as Wales’ Dan Biggar, England’s Owen Farrell and Scotland’s Finn Russell were selected ahead of him at fly-half.

Sexton’s omission was far from the only surprise in Warren Gatland’s squad, but the Irish veteran was expected to be brought along having played in the Lions’ last six test matches against Australia and New Zealand.

The 35-year-old’s durability was seen as a major stumbling block when it came to selection for the Lions, as Sexton has struggled with injuries since the conclusion of the Six Nations.

Despite Sexton’s advancing age, Carter was surprised to see the Irishman left out, after Sexton put in a number of excellent performances in this year’s Six Nations.

“Can’t believe they left Sexton out. Must have been a tough call but they had some quality 10’s to pick from,” Carter tweeted.

Ronan O’Gara on the Ireland captain’s Lions omission.

Carter wasn’t the only legendary fly-half to show their surprise at Sexton’s omission, as former Ireland teammate and rival Ronan O’Gara argued that the decision “doesn’t make sense”.

“These things are totally subjective, but excluding Johnny Sexton doesn’t make sense to me from the only perspective that is important – the rugby perspective,” O’Gara wrote in the Irish Examiner.

“We are talking about this summer, nothing beyond that, and in that context and timeframe, he is clearly a better and more experienced option than Finn Russell or Dan Biggar in the moments when the pressure is ratcheted up against the world champions. Simple as.”

While Sexton will likely lead his country against the USA and Japan in Dublin this summer, the Ireland fly-half may still tour with the Lions if one of the three fly-halves selected pull out due to injury.

