Dan Carter names his favourite moment from an illustrious career

All Blacks legend Dan Carter has named his crucial drop goal in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final against Australia as his favourite moment of his career.

Carter has no shortage of great memories on the rugby pitch, having won numerous trophies at both club and international level, while he also picked up a number of individual awards, including winning the World Rugby player of the year award three times.

The New Zealander put in plenty of exceptional performances throughout his career, with perhaps his 33-point haul against the British and Irish Lions back in 2005 as a 23-year-old perhaps his finest of all.

Dan Carter on his favourite moment from his career.

Carter’s personal favourite moment comes from New Zealand’s 2015 Rugby World Cup final triumph against Australia however, as he slotted a drop goal from 40 metres out to stem the tide of a Wallabies comeback.

“All such special memories but hard to go past the RWC final drop goal,” Carter tweeted, in response to a Rugby World Cup post asking fans what their favourite moment from the All Blacks fly-half was.

All such special memories but hard to go past the RWC final drop goal https://t.co/bShWCAUTWS — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) January 6, 2022

The All Blacks fly-half’s drop goal was crucial.

New Zealand were the strong favourites to beat Australia in the final, and looked well on their way to winning back-to-back World Cups after a Ma’a Nonu try saw the All Blacks lead 21-3 after 42 minutes.

The Wallabies responded with two consecutive tries however, and looked to have all the momentum after closing the gap to 21-17 with 64 minutes played.

Carter’s drop goal came at the perfect time for the All Blacks, as he stretched his side’s lead to seven points in the 70th minute, before he slotted a penalty five minutes later to put New Zealand 10 points in front.

Beauden Barrett capitalised on an Australian error a few minutes later to score a try and put the game beyond reach, as the All Blacks’ ultimately won 34-17.

While Carter’s drop goal didn’t necessarily win the game for the All Blacks, the three-time World Rugby player of the year is clearly aware of the significance of the moment in that game.

New Zealand’s 2015 Rugby World Cup triumph would have been all the sweeter for Carter, after he missed out on his country’s success at the 2011 tournament due to injury.

