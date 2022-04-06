Dan Carter names the best player he ever came up against

Dan Carter has named England’s Jonny Wilkinson as the best player he ever came up against in his illustrious career.

All Blacks legend Carter is regarded by many as the best out-half to ever play the game, but the New Zealander has revealed that he was in awe of England’s Wilkinson before he made his test debut.

Both men played against each other a number of times in their careers, although Carter’s most vivid memory of Wilkinson actually comes from a time when he watched on as an unused replacement.

Carter was speaking on the Aotearoa Rugby Podcast and revealed that Wilkinson’s performance against the All Blacks in 2003 has led him to regard the Englishman as the best player he ever came up against.

Dan Carter on Jonny Wilkinson.

“There’s so many [great players] it’s hard to pinpoint one. Early in my career, probably because I just held him in such high regard and I had a huge amount of respect for him, it was Johnny Wilkinson, ” Carter said.

“He was an absolute student of the game. It was a wild, windy test match down in Wellington, I was on the bench and I hadn’t played a test match for the All Blacks [at that time] and he just took that game.

“As a 10 that wants to control the game, I’ve never seen anything like it. I got the best seats in the house on the bench and part of me was going, ‘Man, do I really want to get on here because he’s just completely dominating this game.’

“Thankfully I didn’t, I played my test debut the following week, which was a much better game to remember. I remember sitting there going, ‘If I ever do play 10 for the All Blacks, this is how you need to control the game.’

“So I had a huge amount of respect for him and loved playing against him.”

On this day in 1998, a young Jonny Wilkinson took the field for England for the very first time… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 He wasn’t half bad after that 😌 pic.twitter.com/U7156OzvW8 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 4, 2022

The Englishman had a wildly successful year in 2003.

Wilkinson scored all of England’s points against the All Blacks in Wellington that day, as the visitors claimed a 15-13 victory on New Zealand soil.

England had began the year on a high note, as they beat reigning Six Nations champions France at Twickenham, and went on to win the Grand Slam in that year’s championship, in which Wilkinson was the top points scorer.

Things got even better for England in 2003, as they won the Rugby World Cup for the first and only time, as Wilkinson slotted a drop goal deep into extra time to defeat hosts Australia in the final.

