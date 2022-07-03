Dan Biggar defends Wales’ confrontational approach against Springboks

Dan Biggar has defended Wales’ confrontational approach against the Springboks after his country fell just short of a famous win in Pretoria.

Wales clearly got under then skin of their opponents in the first half, as several pushing and shoving matches broke out on the pitch and prompted referee Nika Amashukeli to give warnings to each side’s captain.

Desepite the niggle in the match there wasn’t any egregious pieces of foul play, with each of Wales’ four yellow cards given for professional fouls rather than dangerous acts.

Biggar was speaking at the post-match press conference and admitted that he was surprised that the referee had an issue with his team’s confrontational attitude towards the Springboks.

Dan Biggar on getting into the Springboks’ faces.

“I was confused. I don’t know what the referee expected us to do, just come here, lie down and give South Africa everything their own way?” Biggar said.

“From our point of view, we wanted to try and get in their faces, get in amongst it and not take a backwards step. That’s part of the game at the minute. If you stand off South Africa out here you’re going to get steamrolled pretty quickly.

“You’ve got to show some fight, some energy, some aggression and competitiveness and get into it. I didn’t see any issue. They were just as niggly, competitive and as abrasive as we were.

“From our point of view that was perfect for us. Exactly what we wanted.”

‘We were more than happy to get stuck into them.’

Wales performed much better than expected against South Africa, who can thank Damian Willemse for scoring a last-gasp penalty to win the game for the home side.

Biggar was further questioned on his side’s confrontational manner and admitted to being surprised that people had taken any issue with how he and his team mates had acted.

“I don’t understand why people are bothered about it,” Biggar continued.

“It’s a test match and we’re away from home against the world champions. I’m not quite sure what people expected from us, just to roll the carpet out for them and applaud them off the pitch? I don’t know what the issue is.

“It’s a test match and we were more than happy to get stuck into them. That’s what test matches are about. I understand your questioning because of what the game was but I see it as a non-event.

“That’s exactly what you want from a test match, you want it confrontational, you want it aggressive. There was no dirty play or anything, it was just going at it and being confrontational.

“I think that’s what worked for us, certainly in the first half. I’ve got no issue whatsoever, what happens on the field, you shake hands afterwards and there is absolutely zero issue.”

