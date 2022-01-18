Dan Biggar named as Wales captain in Six Nations squad

Dan Biggar will captain Wales in the Six Nations in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones, while Adam Beard has been named as vice-captain.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named a 36-man squad for the upcoming championship and has named three uncapped players; Ospreys duo Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan, as well as Cardiff’s James Ratti.

There is plenty of experience in the squad, with Rhys Priestland and Alex Cuthbert once again included, having recently made their return to international rugby with Wales in the Autumn Nations Series.

Wayne Pivac on selecting Dan Biggar as captain.

Ellis Jenkins captained Wales in their last two matches of 2021, after Jones was ruled out due to injury, and while he has been included in the squad, Pivac has decided to go with Biggar as skipper.

“In terms of captaincy we’ve named Dan Biggar. With the experience missing with some players out injured, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it,” Pivac said.

“He gives us that – he has 95 Wales caps and he’s toured with the British and Irish Lions. Dan has the respect of the other players and management so we think he’ll do a great job.”

Forwards

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

Bradley Roberts (Ulster Rugby – 1 cap)

Leon Brown (Dragons – 16 caps)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

Ben Carter (Dragons – 5 caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 2 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

James Ratti – (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps)

Backs

Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 29 caps)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain

Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby – 52 caps)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 93 caps)

Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 48 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

