Dan Biggar uninterested in return to URC due to lack of ‘big match occasion’

Dan Biggar has revealed that he wasn’t tempted to return to the URC as he craves the “big match occasion” that the Premiership and Top 14 provides.

The Welshman will join Toulon for the rest of the season after the Autumn Nations Series, as Northampton Saints agreed to release Biggar from his contract with the club with immediate effect.

Biggar hadn’t planned on leaving Northampton midway through the season, although he explained that he made the decision with a long-term view in mind for his family.

Speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast, Biggar revealed that he was very impressed with the atmosphere at the Stade Mayol for Sunday night’s encounter between Toulon and Montpellier.

Dan Biggar on his reluctance to return to the URC.

“I watched Toulon play Montpellier… and at a nine o’clock kick-off on a Sunday night, it was like an international,” Biggar said.

“You put in how amazing a place Toulon is, the weather, the culture, but then you top it off with the main point of it, the atmosphere, the stadium, the fans are absolutely crazy for it. I cannot wait to do that walk for the first time.”

Biggar spent the first 11 years of his professional career in Wales with the Ospreys, although he admitted that he wasn’t eager to return to the league where he got his start.

“It feels like in the Premiership that every single game you play on a Saturday afternoon is the only show in town,” Biggar explained.

“In the URC it is difficult when you are playing a team from South Africa or Italy at 7.35pm on a Friday night, it is very difficult to get that real big match occasion.”

A return to the Ospreys is looking unlikely.

Ospreys fans may have hoped that Biggar would return to Swansea after his time with Northampton came to an end, although his comments suggest that it is not an aspiration of his.

Although Biggar has only signed on with Toulon until the end of the season for the time being, if he performs to his usual standards the French club will likely want to keep him around for longer.

Biggar is still at the top of his game, although he did turn 33 last month, and playing regularly in the demanding Top 14 is unlikely to lengthen his career.

