Dan Biggar admits tough review awaits on Monday after sobering Ireland defeat

Dan Biggar has admitted that Monday’s review of Wales’ defeat to Ireland won’t be an enjoyable one as his side were well and truly beaten in Dublin.

Wales had to wait 74 minutes for their first score against Ireland on Saturday, which came from a silly offload from Tadhg Beirne in the Irish 22, as Biggar and co. struggled to test the opposition defence.

Wayne Pivac’s side weren’t much better in defence, as Ireland scored four tries to secure a bonus-point victory, and arguably left a few scores out there in a one-sided encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Biggar was speaking after the match and admitted that Wales had been thoroughly outplayed by Ireland in a horror start to their defence of the Six Nations title.

Dan Biggar on Wales’ loss to Ireland.

“We didn’t get much right, credit to Ireland, they played really well and played the conditions well. They strangled us, physically dominated us and were good value for their win,” Biggar said.

“It will be tough watching back on Monday because the big thing we focused on all week was physicality and matching that from Ireland and we didn’t quite get it right if we’re honest.

“Ireland dominated that area and it became too difficult for us to get onto the front foot… Obviously it’s an issue (being without a lot of experience) but the physicality was what we were missing today.

“Discipline and physicality, between those two things, even with experienced players sometimes we’ve come here and been on the back foot. Overall a pretty disappointing afternoon.”

The Welsh face an uphill battle to retain their title.

Wales have managed to come back from a defeat to Ireland on the opening day to win the Six Nations title before, having done so in 2013, but their chances of winning the championship this year now look slim.

Wayne Pivac’s side will return to Cardiff to host Scotland next weekend, but they will need to play far better than they did against Ireland, with the Scots full of confidence after disposing of England.

The Welsh were without several senior players, but their game plan was perhaps the most worrying aspect of their performance, as they looked bereft of ideas when they got their hands on the ball.

Pivac’s time as Wales boss got off to a rough start in 2020, as the Welsh came fifth in both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series, and their performance on Saturday was very reminiscent of that underwhelming year.

