Dan Biggar suggests Italy loss was last Wales game for lots of players

Dan Biggar has suggested that lots of players who played their role in Wales’ loss to Italy won’t win another cap for their country.

Italy claimed their first win in the Six Nations since 2015 with victory over Wales, thanks to a stunning late try from Edoardo Padovani, which was created by electric full back Ange Capuozzo.

The Azzurri put in undoubtedly their best performance of this year’s championship in Cardiff, although Wales certainly weren’t at their best in front of their home fans at the Principality Stadium.

Wales captain Biggar was in a sour mood after his side’s loss to Italy and suggested in an interview on BBC that some players won’t get the opportunity to pull on the red jersey again.

Dan Biggar on Wales’ loss to Italy.

“This was simply not good enough. We have said in the huddle it’s probably the last chance for a lot of players,” Biggar fumed.

“This is the most difficult post-match interview I’ve ever had to give. It was so poor to lose it from where we were. We haven’t played well all day, but to not finish it off when they are 70 metres from their own line…

“From the get-go, we weren’t quite at it and you get punished. I can’t give you a reason why. I don’t know what the answer is. Too many boys [were] not quite up to speed. We were second in any loose balls and in any balls in the air.

“It’s disappointing, something we pride ourselves on that requires no talent, but work ethic – we were well short today and that’s got to be looked at very closely.”

The moment Italy have been waiting 7⃣ years for 🙌#GuinnessSixNations | #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/7BLiA9EI1Z — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

The Welsh have gone from Six Nations champions to fifth place in a year.

Although few would have expected Wales to retain their Six Nations title, a loss at home to Italy would have been close to unfathomable for even the most pessimistic Welsh supporter.

Wales did play quite well against Scotland, England and France in recent weeks, but finishing in fifth place after losing four of their five matches is a very poor return for a country with such a proud record in the Six Nations.

Wayne Pivac’s side secured an unlikely Six Nations triumph last year, although red cards to Wales’ opposition and questionable referee decisions papered over cracks in their performances.

With just 18 months until the Rugby World Cup, Pivac and co. will need to make big changes if they hope to be genuine contenders in France.

