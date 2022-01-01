Dan Biggar warns of ‘huge step backwards’ if crowds aren’t allowed at Six Nations

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar believes empty stadiums at this year’s Six Nations would be a “huge step backwards” for the sport.

Although full stadiums are still allowed in England, fans are currently banned from attending outdoor sporting events in Wales, a maximum of 500 fans are allowed to attend in Scotland, while there is a maximum of 5,000 at events in Ireland.

There is no indication as to whether these restrictions will remain in place until February, when the Six Nations kicks off, although club rugby games in Wales, Scotland and Ireland will be affected in the coming days.

Biggar was speaking to The Guardian about the prospect of another Six Nations played behind closed doors and called for supporters to be allowed to attend games.

Dan Biggar on the importance of fans at games.

“It would be a huge, huge step backwards if there are no crowds moving forwards for clubs and the Six Nations which is obviously such a showpiece event,” Biggar said.

“You saw it in the autumn, getting crowds back. Everyone coming to games now has to have a passport, they’ll be double or triple-jabbed, and it’s an outdoor event so I don’t see why they wouldn’t be allowed in. As long as it’s safe, that’s the most important thing.

“I hope for an event like the Six Nations and for the game up and down the UK moving forward we get some sort of sensible outcome. As long as everyone is safe and jabbed then I think it makes sense to keep crowds in.

“I think you would have seen a different game [against Harlequins] if the stadium would have been completely empty. We played a lot of games with no crowds but if you look at the first handful of games they almost felt like training games.

“It felt like it did not really matter whether you won or lost because it felt like a training match and like the intensity was knocked out of it. You lose any advantage of playing at home and bits and pieces like that.”

Postponements represent another huge problem.

While stadium bans are certainly a major worry for both players and tournament organisers, the cancellation and postponement of matches has been the more pressing issue for rugby in recent times.

Five matches in the last round of the United Rugby Championship were postponed, while a further four have been postponed for this weekend’s round of action.

The Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup have also been heavily affected by cancellations and postponements, and both tournaments may have to alter their formats to find a solution.

There is still over a month to go until the Six Nations kicks off, but if the Covid situation does not improve, expect several games in European rugby’s showpiece tournament to be postponed.

