Dan Biggar responds to criticism of the Lions’ game plan against South Africa

Dan Biggar has responded to recent criticism of the British and Irish Lions’ tactics in South Africa, saying all the players trusted in them while on tour.

The Lions have come under criticism for the conservative game plan they used in their test series against the Springboks, while South Africa’s recent losses to Australia and New Zealand have heightened that criticism.

The tourists employed a similar style of play to the hosts, which featured plenty of kicking and a focus on set-piece play, with the Lions’ only two tries in the series coming from lineout mauls.

Lions fly-half Biggar was speaking to the Daily Mail after Finn Russell and Iain Henderson both criticised the tourists’ style of play, and revealed that no player spoke out against the tactics at the time.

Dan Biggar on criticism of the Lions’ game plan.

“We all bought into it at the time. If they had such a strong opinion about it, maybe they could have voiced it at the time,” Biggar said in response to criticism of the Lions’ tactics after the tour.

“I’ve never made a mistake watching a game back on a sofa. Hindsight is brilliant; you never make a mistake in life. I think the general consensus of the group was frustration and disappointment.

“That probably caused some lads to say that. But you’re always wise after the event, aren’t you?

“People are going to do interviews and give their opinions and they are entitled to them, but for me there was just frustration in the group that we couldn’t finish the job after going 1-0 up.”

Biggar will get another crack at South Africa this November.

While Biggar may not get another chance to win a test series with the Lions, he will get another shot at the Springboks with Wales this November.

In fact, the Lions’ Welsh, Scottish and English contingents will all get the opportunity to exact revenge on the reigning world champions this November, with Ireland the only country out of the four to be without a game against the Springboks this year.

While South Africa will take plenty of confidence into their games against Wales, Scotland and England having beaten the Lions, their form has dipped in recent weeks.

The Springboks suffered back-to-back losses to the Wallabies before a further loss to the All Blacks last weekend, and could embark on their northern tour on a four-game losing streak should they lose to New Zealand again this Saturday.

