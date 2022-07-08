Dan Biggar refutes suggestion that Springboks selection disrespects Wales

Dan Biggar has refuted suggestions that South Africa’s team selection for the second test against Wales has disrespected his side.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to the team that started against Wales last Saturday, with Eben Etzebeth the only player to retain his place in the starting line up.

Wales great Gareth Edwards argued that South Africa have disrespected Wayne Pivac’s side in doing so, with the test series still on the line with two games remaining.

Biggar was speaking to the BBC about his country’s second test against the Springboks and refuted the suggestion that South Africa’s team selection was disrespectful.

“I don’t believe that, not at all. If you look at the players they have picked this weekend, you would almost say they are the real in-form players,” Biggar said.

“I believe the team we are playing on Saturday is probably a team that is a little bit more match sharp because they have been playing more.

“If you look at 12 for example [Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen] he has been the in-form player in the Premiership.

“They have swapped a World Cup winner and brilliant player in Damian de Allende for Esterhuizen and it certainly does not weaken them. There are lots of changes to the team, but I don’t believe many of the changes weaken their side.”

South Africa’s strength in depth has been underlined.

Although six uncapped players have been included in South Africa’s match-day squad, there are also a number of big-name players who have returned to the team.

Handre Pollard, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Trevor Nyakane are perhaps the most notable, although Andre Esterhuizen and Marcell Coetzee are also world class players who haven’t featured for the Springboks in recent years.

Wales have made just one change to their starting team, with Alex Cuthbert replacing Josh Adams on the wing.

