Dan Biggar predicts sleepless nights for referee dealing with him and Johnny Sexton

Dan Biggar has joked that referee Jaco Peyper will be dreading having him and Johnny Sexton in his ear for the Six Nations encounter between Ireland and Wales.

Wales veteran Biggar will captain his country in this year’s Six Nations and will be opposite a similar player and character in Johnny Sexton when he plays against Ireland on Saturday week.

Both Biggar and Sexton are known for being somewhat vocal on the rugby pitch, but both will captain their country’s if fit on Saturday week, which means they will be well within their rights to speak to the referee.

Biggar was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast and sympathised with Peyper, who is set to spend 80 minutes listening to the Welsh and Irish captain at the Aviva Stadium.

Dan Biggar on the referee having to deal with him and Johnny Sexton.

“I saw an article Johnny Sexton did. For the first game Jaco Peyper has got me and him so I bet he’s having a few sleepless nights, no doubt,” Biggar joked.

“It’ll all be done in the right way. I’m normally quite cool, calm and collected on the field anyway. It’ll be a challenge, of course it will, because my own nature is very fiery and competitive.

“But for me, it’s kind of a double-edged sword because I’ve got to be me as a player, which is of course a massively important part of the game. I need to be on a level where I’m flying around the pitch and emotionally on edge.

“But obviously I have to make sure that there’s a line. It’s something I’m actually really looking forward to because I haven’t been able to showcase that throughout my career and I’m looking forward to really testing myself.

“Only time will tell if it’ll come across right but I’m going to but into it as best I can.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Dan Biggar, Cap No #1063, 95 International Caps & now your 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻. ● Hear from your Wales Captain for the 2022 #GuinnessSixNations on getting the call from Wayne Pivac and how he’s approaching the next few weeks in camp. pic.twitter.com/Ut9Tcr7g8g — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 19, 2022

Wales head into the Six Nations on shaky ground.

Although Wales are coming into the Six Nations as reigning champions, Biggar and co. are not heading into the championship in great form, and are missing several senior players due to injury.

Wales won two and lost two in the Autumn Nations Series, but Fiji and Australia both picked up red cards early on in those two wins, and victory was far from assured for the Welsh if it had been 15 against 15.

On the other hand, Ireland, France and England are all in a rich vein of form, as each won all three of their games in November, while Scotland also impressed, having won three from four in the Autumn Nations Series.

Wales rarely don’t turn up for the Six Nations, but heavy losses for the Welsh regions in the last couple of rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup can’t have helped their players’ confidence levels.

Read More About: dan biggar, ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton, wales rugby