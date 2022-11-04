Dan Biggar leaves Northampton Saints with immediate effect

Wales out-half Dan Biggar has left Northampton Saints with immediate effect in order to join Toulon in the Top 14.

Biggar revealed last month that he would be leaving Northampton at the end of the season, although he admitted that he didn’t have his next move lined up and had “no idea” what would come next for him.

News of his upcoming departure prompted interest from Toulon and Brive in France, and the former club have decided to buy the Welshman out of his contract with Northampton in order to avail of his services as soon as possible.

Biggar revealed that he had never planned on leaving Northampton before the end of the season and thanked the club for their understanding.

Dan Biggar on his decision to leave Northampton Saints.

“As I said on the initial announcement of my departure, it has been a privilege to play for Northampton Saints and I have loved every minute of my time at the club,” Biggar said.

“I know this is a squad which can challenge for major honours this season, so this has been a very difficult decision for me to make. I move on with a heavy heart and I am grateful to the club for their understanding throughout the process.

“I never envisaged leaving Saints midway through the season, but this opportunity came around very quickly, and I made my decision with a long-term view in mind for my family.

“Saints is a club which is full of great people from top to bottom, and I wish I could have played more in black, green and gold over the last four seasons.

“I’ll really miss playing at Franklin’s Gardens and I’ll certainly be back to support the lads when I am able.”

𝐃𝐀𝐍 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐀𝐑 𝐄𝐍 𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐄 𝐄𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐈𝐑 🔴⚫ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The Fly-Half signing to @RCTofficiel until the end of the season 💥 🇫🇷 Le demi d’ouverture s’engage avec le @RCTofficiel jusqu’à la fin de la saison 💥#BigDay — RCT – RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) November 4, 2022

The Wales out-half is currently injured.

Biggar will play no part in Wales’ encounter with New Zealand on Saturday after he was ruled out of action for the foreseeable future due to a knee injury.

Although he wasn’t included in Wales’ Autumn Nations Series squad, there is a chance that the 33-year-old could play a role for his country this month as he is currently training with Wayne Pivac’s squad.

Toulon have announced that Biggar will join up with their squad in France at the end of the international window.

