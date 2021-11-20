Dan Biggar hits back at critics after underwhelming performance against Fiji

Dan Biggar has hit out at his critics after an underwhelming performance for Wales against Fiji last weekend.

Biggar has arguably been his country’s most important player in recent years, but he wasn’t at his best against a Fiji side that played the majority of the game with 14 men after a red card to Eroni Sau.

Wales made hard work of their game against Fiji as a couple of late scores eventually saw them secure a 38-23 win, but the home side actually trailed the Pacific Islanders by four points when Biggar left the field at the 63 minute mark.

The experienced fly-half was speaking at a press conference ahead of Wales’ final game of the Autumn Nations Series against Australia and bristled when asked if he was satisfied with his performance against Fiji.

Dan Biggar hits back at his critics after his performance against Fiji.

“I don’t think you guys have been satisfied with me for 10 years. I am not really sure what you want me to say or what you want to write or how this is going to be interpreted or fished out,” Biggar said, via WalesOnline.

“Was I overly happy with how I played on Sunday? Probably not. Could I have played better? Absolutely. Was I disappointed from a team point of view we could not be a bit more fluid? Yes.

“But I would review that game exactly the same as a game in which I had man-of-the-match in and had nine out of 10? There is no difference. For me it’s just another week.

“I am experienced enough to know if you play well you may have some plaudits, if you don’t play well people are going to come for you.

“That’s how it is. My mood does not get affected, I will come in and do exactly the same regardless of whether I feel I played ok or not. I wouldn’t say [I was] more [frustrated] than I have my whole career. You guys may think that, you guys will write what you want anyway.

“What do you want me to say? What are you looking for? It was frustrating we did not to play as well we wanted, it was frustrating because we wanted to play better with the young and lots of new combinations. It was frustrating with how the game is going but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Wales look to end their autumn on a high against Australia,

Both Wales and Australia have failed to catch fire this autumn, with both sides having won one and lost two of their last three fixtures, and each will be desperate to end their year with a win.

Wales were without Biggar and many of their best players in their heavy loss to New Zealand, and they improved significantly in the following week’s game against South Africa, which the Springboks narrowly won in the end.

Although they did beat Fiji, it was arguably Wales’ worst performance this autumn, as they failed to exploit a Fiji side who were playing with just 13 men for 20 minutes in defence on numerous occasions.

Australia’s attack has looked unimpressive without Quade Cooper and Same Kerevi at 10 and 12 in the last two weeks, but they will be encouraged by the return of one of the world’s most destructive ball carriers in Taniela Tupou.

