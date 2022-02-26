Dan Biggar admits Courtney Lawes will be more relaxed than him at Twickenham

Dan Biggar has admitted that Courtney Lawes will be more relaxed than him when the two Northampton Saints team mates lead their respective countries against each other.

Wales captain Biggar and England captain Lawes are used to playing alongside each other for Northampton, who are captained by Lewis Ludlam, although they certainly aren’t strangers to playing against each other either.

Today’s Six Nations match will be the first time Biggar and Lawes will face each other as captains however, with the latter selected to skipper England in place of Tom Curry after recovering from a concussion.

Biggar was speaking at a press conference ahead of the match and admitted that Lawes will be the more “laid-back” captain of the two.

Dan Biggar on Courtney Lawes.

“I’ve played with Courts for the last four years and yeah, it’s a very proud moment for the club really in terms of us both captaining in a huge game on Saturday for England-Wales,” Biggar said.

“I think Courts will probably be the more relaxed of the two of us on Saturday afternoon, I’d imagine. His style will be a lot more laid-back than mine but it will be really exciting on Saturday.

“Neither of us probably change the way we play because of becoming captain. It’s very much trying to lead by example and focus on doing our jobs as a player before perhaps thinking of the captaincy roles.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❝Neither of us probably change the way we play because of becoming captain.❞ Today’s game will be the first time in the history of the fixture that both captains have come from the same club as Dan Biggar meets his Northampton teammate. #ENGvWAL pic.twitter.com/2ACsd23LYo — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 26, 2022

Last chance saloon for both side’s Six Nations title hopes.

The loser of today’s game will have their Six Nations title hopes virtually ended, with both England and Wales having lost one of their opening two matches.

England are better placed, having picked up six points from their two games, while Wales currently sit on four points, having failed to secure either a losing or try bonus point in the opening two rounds.

Eddie Jones’ side were dealt a blow when Manu Tuilagi was ruled out of the game just hours after being named to start, although England will still be favourites to win in front of a fervent Twickenham crowd.

Wales were very poor in their opening match against Ireland although they did improve significantly against Scotland, but another step up will be needed if they hope to come away from London with a win.

