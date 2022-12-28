Damian Penaud leaves Clermont for Top 14 rivals

France winger Damian Penaud will leave Clermont Auvergne at the end of the season after signing a three-year contract with Bordeaux Begles.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire senior professional career to date with Clermont, although Penaud’s time in yellow and blue will come to an end in the coming months.

Penaud is one of the most highly rated wingers in the world at the moment, having scored 21 tries in 37 caps for France so far, while he has also been highly effective at club level for Clermont.

Bordeaux Begles will be paying Penaud’s wages next season however, which club president Laurent Marti was pleased to announce.

“We are very happy to announce the arrival of Damian at UBB for the next three seasons. His choice to come to Bordeaux is indicative of the attractiveness of the club, our ambition and our determination to continue to grow,” Marti said.

Clermont Auvergne say farewell to their star winger.

Clermont president Jean-Michel Guillon indicated that the club had matched the offer from Bordeaux from a financial stand point, but that Penaud has made the decision to move on nonetheless.

“We were committed to building a global offer to match the challenge, which we have done. It revolved around the financial aspect of course, but also the sports project and a family and extra-sports component,” Guillon explained.

“After more than 8 years at the club, Damian made the choice to discover new horizons and live a new adventure. This eventuality was integrated into the thoughts and plans of Jono Gibbes and the club’s leaders.

“This departure is part of a period of reconstruction of our project and several avenues are being studied to strengthen the workforce. ASM’s ambitions in terms of recruitment remain intact and the revival of the club’s sports project continues.

“The club is grateful to have shared this great sporting adventure and remains convinced that Damian will be able to give the best of himself by the end of this season for ASM.”

