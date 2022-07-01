Damian de Allende’s destination confirmed after Munster exit

Damian de Allende will play his rugby in Japan with the Saitama Wild Knights next year after completing his time with Munster.

De Allende’s departure from Munster was confirmed back in March as he decided against signing against a contract extension with the Irish province, although exactly where he was heading was not revealed at the time.

The Springboks centre revealed that he would not be joining former Munster head coach Johann van Graan in Bath and said that his next club would not be in Europe.

Saitama Wild Knights have now confirmed that they have signed De Allende for the 2023 Japan Rugby League One season, along with fellow South Africa international Lood de Jager and uncapped New Zealand lock Liam Mitchell.

De Allende briefly played for the Wild Knights in 2020, before the remainder of the Japanese season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Springboks centre will link up with the Japanese champions.

The Wild Knights are the current Japanese champions, having beaten Tokyo Sungoliath in this year’s Japan Rugby League One final in May.

A number of high-profile foreign internationals played for the Wild Knights this year, such as Australia winger Marika Koroibete, former Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes and former England lock George Kruis.

Kruis has recently retired from rugby, while Parkes may also be on his way out, given De Allende’s signing and the Japan Rugby League One rule which states that each team can have a maximum of three foreign international players on their books.

De Jager should prove to be an excellent replacement for Kruis, having won over 50 caps for the Springboks, while De Allende will also bring plenty of international experience to the team.

Both men have been named to start for South Africa in tomorrow’s test match against Wales and are expected to play a big role for their country this year, before turning their attention to the Wild Knights at the end of the Springboks’ season.

