Damian de Allende confirms his departure from Munster

Springboks centre Damian de Allende has confirmed that he is leaving Munster at the end of the season, but will not follow Johann van Graan to Bath.

It had been rumoured that de Allende would be leaving Munster for quite some time, and the signing of former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa indicated that the rumours were in fact true.

De Allende himself has now confirmed that his stint at Munster will come to an end in a few months’ time, having first joined the Irish province in 2020.

However, De Allende won’t be following Munster head coach van Graan to Bath, telling the Irish Independent that he will be joining a club outside of Europe at the end of the season.

“I’m not staying, but it hasn’t been confirmed where I’m going. I’m not staying in Europe, so I’m definitely not going to Bath, I haven’t spoken to anyone at Bath,” de Allende said.

“I will not be staying in Europe as of the end of the season, which is unfortunate, but I’m looking forward to ending the season on a high, but I really want to leave Munster with great memories I’ve made already, but some silverware as well.”

A move to either Japan or South Africa looks likely.

De Allende’s assertion that he will not be playing his club rugby in Europe this season only leaves two realistic options for a player of his calibre; a move to Japan or a return to South Africa.

The former seems more likely, as South African publication Rapport reported in January that de Allende would be joining the Saitama Wild Knights in Japan Rugby League One.

The Springboks centre has previously played for the Wild Knights, who currently boast former England lock George Kruis, former Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes and Australia winger Marika Koroibete in their squad.

