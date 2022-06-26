Craig Casey raring to go in New Zealand after tough end to season with Munster

Craig Casey believes he and his team mates in the Ireland squad are “battle hardened” after a long season with their provinces and country.

As is always the case, those involved with Ireland and New Zealand are at very different points in their seasons in June, as the Irish players break for the summer in a few weeks’ time while the Kiwis begin their international season next weekend.

Ireland’s players have got plenty of game time under their belts this campaign, with three of the four provinces still in action three weeks ago at the end of a long campaign which began in September.

Casey was speaking to the media in New Zealand and brushed aside suggestions of fatigue, saying a return to Ireland duty represents a fresh start for the squad’s players.

Craig Casey on Ireland’s fresh start in New Zealand.

“Its goes out the window. It’s all to play for down here. We’re battle hardened I suppose from the season,” Casey said.

“Obviously it has been a long season but it’s a fresh new challenge down here. It was a tough end to the season with Munster definitely but I think you come here into an international camp and it’s a fresh start.

“We’re trying to build on from the Six Nations again so it’s class.”

“To be down in the pinnacle of international rugby and test yourself and bond as a group is brilliant.” 🙌 Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey spoke to media in Auckland on Saturday, as he discussed the squad’s first week in New Zealand ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 pic.twitter.com/l8HmG9w3ww — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 25, 2022

Kiwi influence at Munster.

Although Casey is visiting New Zealand for the first time while on tour with Ireland, he does have experience playing with and against Kiwis.

Former All Blacks scrum-half Alby Matthewson stands out to Casey as the most influential New Zealander he has shared a pitch with.

“I haven’t really worked with too many [Kiwis] at Munster. Alby Matthewson was probably the biggest one that I worked under,” Casey explained.

“I learned a lot from him as a scrum-half. He taught me lots and I’ve a lot [of credit] to give to him. Watching him at training every day learning off him and watching him at weekends as well, knowing exactly what way he has prepped.

“He’s probably the one person I worked under that gave me a lot of help, as a Kiwi.”

