Craig Casey and four other Munster players sign new contracts

Craig Casey, Mike Haley, Shane Daly, Josh Wycherley and Alex Kendellen have all signed new contracts with Munster.

Casey has signed a new three-year contract with Munster which will keep him at the province until the summer of 2026, at which stage he is expected to have assumed the role of first-choice scrum-half.

Meanwhile, Haley, Daly and Wycherley have all signed two-year contract extensions with Munster after impressive performances for the province in recent seasons.

Kendellen only signed his first senior contract with Munster at the beginning of the season, a two-year deal which would have ended in 2024, although he has further extended his contract until July 2025.

All five have played a crucial role for Munster in recent years.

While Haley is the only one of the five players to have established himself as a first-choice player, the other four are still young and are expected to play a crucial role for Munster in the years to come.

Casey is highly regarded at both Munster and Ireland, as Andy Farrell clearly considers the 23-year-old to be third in the pecking order for his national team and has rewarded him with five caps to date.

Daly has played for Ireland on two occasions, and while he wasn’t involved on the summer’s tour of New Zealand, he is currently touring South Africa with emerging Ireland and is starting at full back in today’s game against the Griquas.

Wycherley is yet to win any caps for Ireland, although he was unlucky to miss out on the tour of New Zealand, and is also starting for Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein today.

Kendellen is also yet to make his international debut, although he is the youngest of the five at 21 and only made his breakthrough at provincial level last season.

The 21-year-old was also included in the Emerging Ireland squad but pulled out of the tour due to injury before they departed for South Africa.

