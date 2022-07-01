Courtney Lawes admits surprise at retaining England captaincy

Courtney Lawes admitted that he expected Owen Farrell to resume the role of England captain for the test series against Australia.

Although Farrell has returned from injury to start against the Wallabies after missing this year’s Six Nations, Lawes has retained the England captaincy, having led his country in their last three test matches.

Many had expected Farrell to take over as captain again, including perhaps the Saracens man himself, who Eddie Jones said was “very unhappy” when he was told he wouldn’t resume in the role.

Lawes was speaking to Sky Sports about being named as captain for the test series against the Wallabies and admitted that it came as a surprise to him.

Courtney Lawes on retain the England captaincy.

“If I’m honest, I was a bit surprised. I was expecting to fall back into my role with Faz being the lead. But to be honest, me and Faz work so well together it doesn’t really matter which one of us is captain,” Lawes said.

“We’re all leading in our own way. We’ve got a really good leadership group and I think we’ll do really well.. My main thing is leading by example. I suppose I kind of provide an air of maybe security.

“A lot of the younger lads coming into the team feel relatively relaxed around camp when I’m there. Generally because I’m pretty relaxed. So I think that helps.

“Also, I provide a different thought process. I’m not just rugby, rugby, rugby. So I guess Eddie likes that different kind of look on things sometimes.”

Eddie Jones’ side look to get back to winning ways.

While Jones has opted against choosing Farrell as captain on tour in Australia, England haven’t fared well without the Saracens man at the helm.

England won all three of their matches in November against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, but subsequent defeats to Scotland, Ireland and France in the Six Nations has put Jones back under pressure.

Farrell is back in the starting team at inside centre, although England are without other key players such as Kyle Sinckler, Sam Simmonds, Alex Dombrandt and Manu Tuilagi.

Meanwhile, Australia have welcomed backed Japan-based trio Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete, who missed out on last year’s European tour after having a big impact in the Rugby Championship.

