Courtney Lawes is confident he’ll make the Lions test team against the Springboks

Courtney Lawes is confident he will play for the British and Irish Lions in a test this summer despite acknowledging most people didn’t expect him to tour South Africa.

England international Lawes was one of several surprising selections in Warren Gatland’s Lions squad, as the Northampton Saints man has only played four matches this season due to injury.

While Lawes has not yet made his full return from the injury he sustained in an England training session during the Six Nations, he told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast that he believes he will feature for the Lions against the Springboks.

“To be honest, it’s given me a bit more purpose and probably a bit more motivation. I knew that even if I didn’t get picked I probably wouldn’t be far away,” Lawes said of his inclusion in the Lions squad.

“So I always had that in the back of my head and if I got back fit I’d have a chance to get back in if somebody got injured or whatnot, especially if I got back fit and was playing well.

“Obviously most people didn’t think I was going to go on tour. Most people think I’m not going to make the test team, but I think I am. So that’s what’s motivating me at the minute.”

‘Obviously, it’s going to be different this time around.’

Lawes did win two test caps for the Lions in their last tour of New Zealand back in 2017, coming off the bench in their last two games against the All Blacks.

The versatile England forward acknowledged that he isn’t as confident in his playing ability at the present moment as he was before that tour, but is hopeful that his experience will help his cause this time around.

“It was very different [on the last tour] because I was coming off of probably the best form of my life,” Lawes explained.

“I was extremely confident, had played loads of rugby and was very comfortable on the pitch. I didn’t have any nerves before games, nothing like that. I was just in the flow, just playing.

“Obviously it’s going to be a bit different this time because I ain’t played no rugby. I’m a bit older, a bit more experienced and hopefully that’ll get me up to speed quicker.”

The experienced England international should get at least two or three games under his belt with Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership before he’ll join up with the Lions squad in preparation of their first game against Japan.

