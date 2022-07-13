Courtney Lawes hoping injuries don’t force him into England’s second row

Courtney Lawes is hoping that he can remain playing as a blindside flanker after a number of injury casualties in England’s second row.

England will face Australia in a test series decider in Sydney on Saturday, although they will be without some of their best players as injuries have taken their toll on Eddie Jones’ side Down Under.

Maro Itoje has been ruled out of the third test, while Charlie Ewels left Australia after suffering an injury in training before the first test, which has left England light on bodies in the second row.

There have also been casualties in the back row, with Tom Curry and Sam Underhill picking up injuries while on tour, which will force Jones to make further changes to his pack.

Lawes was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the series decider and expressed confidence in the players who will fill in for England’s usual starters this Saturday.

Courtney Lawes on England’s strength in depth.

“It’s tough but we’ve got great players. I was speaking about strength in depth after the first week so we’re going to see it now,” Lawes said.

“Ches [Ollie Chessum], when he came on at the weekend, was exceptional and Luds [Lewis Ludlam] has been class the whole tour. So, we’ve got some good players filling them big shoes.”

Lawes has played as a blindside flanker for England in recent times, although he also has plenty of experience at lock. His team are short of bodies in the second row, but Lawes doesn’t seem keen to fill in.

“I hope not. I don’t know,” Lawes responded when he was asked if he could play in the second row.

“We’ve got [Nick] Isiekwe covering the second row and I suppose [Jack] Willis, hopefully if he’s right and if he can get right for the weekend then he can cover the back-row. So, I don’t think I’ll be making an appearance in the second row

“Hopefully we keep all of our players on the pitch as well. It’s a great opportunity for us. Obviously, it’s been a pretty long season, so dig in. One last big push and we can make this a really special tour.”

The Wallabies have had even more injuries to deal with.

England won’t be the only side showcasing their strength in depth in Sydney on Saturday, with numerous Wallabies starters unavailable for the series decider.

Australia’s Jordan Petaia, Izaia Perese, Cadeyrn Neville and Scott Sio all suffered injuries during the second test, while Quade Cooper, Allan Ala’alatoa, Tom Banks and Andrew Kellaway were ruled out before the loss in Brisbane.

The Wallabies have been able to call up a number of injury replacements this week, unlike England who are far from home, although circumstances have been far from ideal for Dave Rennie’s side nonetheless.

