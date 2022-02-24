Courtney Lawes will captain England against Wales while Manu Tuilagi starts

Courtney Lawes will captain England against Wales on Saturday, taking over from Tom Curry, who skippered the side in the first two rounds of the Six Nations.
England head coach Eddie Jones has handed the captaincy back to Lawes, after the Northampton Saints forward was unavailable due to concussion issues for his country’s last two matches.
Lawes captained England twice in the Autumn Nations Series in Owen Farrell’s absence, however he isn’t particularly experienced as a skipper, as Lewis Ludlam captains Northampton.
Curry retains his place in the starting team, while Manu Tuilagi will start in his first game of this year’s Six Nations after being named at inside centre.
Surprisingly, Harry Randall has been named to start at scrum-half, while Ben Youngs, who will break the record for the most caps for England’s men’s team if he plays, has been named on the bench.
Taulupe Faletau returns for Wales.
Wales have received a welcome boost to their back row as Taulupe Faletau has been named to start, in what will be his first game for his country since playing against France in last year’s Six Nations.
As was widely reported yesterday, Louis Rees-Zammit has been dropped from the match-day squad, with Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert starting on the wings.
Head coach Wayne Pivac has retained the centre combination of Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin, while Dan Biggar captains the side again, despite hobbling off the pitch against Scotland in the last round.
Check out the match-day squads below.
England
15. Freddie Steward
14. Max Malins
13. Henry Slade
12. Manu Tuilagi
11. Jack Nowell
10. Marcus Smith
9. Harry Randall
1. Ellis Genge
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Charlie Ewels
5. Maro Itoje
6. Courtney Lawes (c)
7. Tom Curry
8. Alex Dombrandt
Replacements
16. Jamie George
17. Joe Marler
18. Will Stuart
19. Nick Isiekwe
20. Sam Simmonds
21. Ben Youngs
22. George Ford
23. Elliot Daly
Wales
15. Liam Williams
14. Alex Cuthbert
13. Owen Watkin
12. Nick Tompkins
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar (c)
9. Tomos Williams
1. Wyn Jones
2. Ryan Elias
3. Tomas Francis
4. Will Rowlands
5. Adam Beard
6. Ross Moriarty
7. Taine Basham
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements
16. Dewi Lake
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Leon Brown
19. Seb Davies
20. Jac Morgan
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Gareth Anscombe
23. Jonathan Davies
