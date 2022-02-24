Courtney Lawes will captain England against Wales while Manu Tuilagi starts

Courtney Lawes will captain England against Wales on Saturday, taking over from Tom Curry, who skippered the side in the first two rounds of the Six Nations.

England head coach Eddie Jones has handed the captaincy back to Lawes, after the Northampton Saints forward was unavailable due to concussion issues for his country’s last two matches.

Lawes captained England twice in the Autumn Nations Series in Owen Farrell’s absence, however he isn’t particularly experienced as a skipper, as Lewis Ludlam captains Northampton.

Curry retains his place in the starting team, while Manu Tuilagi will start in his first game of this year’s Six Nations after being named at inside centre.

Surprisingly, Harry Randall has been named to start at scrum-half, while Ben Youngs, who will break the record for the most caps for England’s men’s team if he plays, has been named on the bench.

Taulupe Faletau returns for Wales.

Wales have received a welcome boost to their back row as Taulupe Faletau has been named to start, in what will be his first game for his country since playing against France in last year’s Six Nations.

As was widely reported yesterday, Louis Rees-Zammit has been dropped from the match-day squad, with Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert starting on the wings.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has retained the centre combination of Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin, while Dan Biggar captains the side again, despite hobbling off the pitch against Scotland in the last round.

Check out the match-day squads below.

England

15. Freddie Steward

14. Max Malins

13. Henry Slade

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Jack Nowell

10. Marcus Smith

9. Harry Randall

1. Ellis Genge

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Charlie Ewels

5. Maro Itoje

6. Courtney Lawes (c)

7. Tom Curry

8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements

16. Jamie George

17. Joe Marler

18. Will Stuart

19. Nick Isiekwe

20. Sam Simmonds

21. Ben Youngs

22. George Ford

23. Elliot Daly

Wales

15. Liam Williams

14. Alex Cuthbert

13. Owen Watkin

12. Nick Tompkins

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar (c)

9. Tomos Williams

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ryan Elias

3. Tomas Francis

4. Will Rowlands

5. Adam Beard

6. Ross Moriarty

7. Taine Basham

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements

16. Dewi Lake

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Leon Brown

19. Seb Davies

20. Jac Morgan

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Gareth Anscombe

23. Jonathan Davies

