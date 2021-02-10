Conor O’Shea insists Italy deserve to be in the Six Nations

Share and Enjoy !

Former Italy head coach Conor O’Shea has defended the Italian’s place in the Six Nations, claiming the are “infinitely better” than Georgia.

Italy have come under scrutiny for their performances in the Six Nations in recent times, with former Wales captain Sam Warburton telling the BBC that they “aren’t good enough to compete at this level.

“There’s got to be a change. It’s not just throwing your toys out of the pram off one game. For quite a few years now Italy haven’t really been competitive. I personally think there’s got to be promotion and relegation in the Six Nations.

“Say if it was last year, Georgia, who won the second tier competition… We can’t keep putting a glass ceiling on these teams in Europe because otherwise how do we know what the growth in Europe is going to be like?” Warburton said.

“They earned their place.”

O’Shea recognised that the likes of Georgia should have an opportunity to compete at the highest level. But he explained to the Daily Mail that relegating Italy would only be to the sport’s detriment.

“The easy thing is just to question what Italy are doing, but when you look at their style of play, they’re infinitely better than Georgia. They are trying to play a really good brand of rugby under Franco.

“The questions will always be trotted out, ‘Should they be there? Should there be relegation?’ My view is that they earned their place in the first place and my view will never change that our job, in rugby, is to promote the sport.

“Our job is to have a strong Georgia and a strong Romania and strong Pacific island teams. How do we grow the game?

“The worst thing you can do now is contract, and some decisions now could make that happen, which you shouldn’t do. We should all want teams like Georgia and Romania to grow, but let’s not kill off any other nation while we’re at it,” O’Shea commented.

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel?

Italy have not won a match in the Six Nations since 2015 and were brushed aside by a dominant French side in Rome last weekend.

However, there are signs that we will soon see significant improvement from the Italians.

Their Under-20s teams have performed far better than their senior counterparts in recent years, winning four of their last 13 Six Nations matches and coming in eighth place at 2018 World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

A number of recent U20s representatives started for Italy against France on Saturday, most notably 20-year old fly-half Paolo Garbisi and 19-year old scrum-half Stephen Varney.

While the youngsters are yet to win at senior level for their country’s in their burgeoning international careers, they have proven to be a handful at times for the world’s top teams despite their young age.

