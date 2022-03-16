Conor Oliver aiming for Ireland’s tour of New Zealand and strong season finish with Connacht

Conor Oliver has no qualms about stating that his goal for the season is to earn a first Ireland call-up for this summer’s daunting tour of New Zealand.

Connacht flanker Conor Oliver has been in excellent form this season for the western province and is making significant strides towards a first international cap, just two seasons on from struggling to get a game for Munster.

The Dubliner experienced a rough patch in his career in his final two seasons with Munster, although since making the move to Connacht his performances have improved considerably and has seen him receive plenty of well-earned praise.

Not everything has gone to plan for Connacht this season, with their 56-8 loss to Edinburgh last time out a particular low point for Andy Friend’s side, although Oliver has managed to put in consistent solid efforts himself.

Oliver was speaking to Pundit Arena and revealed that winning international honours is at the forefront of his mind after an impressive couple of seasons with Connacht.

“I think just training week in and week out and just getting into form now has been good for me. I’ve changed some stuff preparation-wise this season going into games and I feel that’s helped me a lot mentally,” Oliver explained.

“But yeah, I’ve been happy and it’s obviously been getting me into the spotlight and into contention for the Irish squad. There’s a tour in the summer down to New Zealand and I’m not going to shy away from the fact that I want to go on that tour.

“That’s my next target. Obviously I missed out on the Six Nations squad. I chatted to Andy Farrell and had a good chat with him. Obviously that’s a positive because that’s the first time I’ve ever had contact with an Irish coach.

“So even getting contact from him obviously gives me a bit of confidence, knowing that I’m doing something right to get their attention.”

Andy Friend and Connacht’s style of play.

Oliver is yet to play under Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, although he has had plenty of time working with Connacht head coach Andy Friend, something which has proven to be greatly beneficial for both men.

Connacht play a fast-paced and exciting brand of rugby, and while it can leave them vulnerable at times, it does give ambitious young players plenty of opportunities to show what they can do.

The 26-year-old is very complimentary of his head coach and credited Connacht’s style of play for his improvement in recent years.

“It’s definitely the style of play. I was always pretty open about how I liked to play the game from a young age. I like to get my hands on the ball, and the way we play the game, it gives players more opportunities to get your hands on the ball,” Oliver said.

“The more you touch the ball the more good things you can do, the more positive carries you can get. With Andy [Friend] as well, he’s filled me with a lot of confidence, which helps. When a coach backs you it really builds your confidence.

“If you’re playing with confidence any professional player can get into form. For me, that’s been a massive factor in why I’ve been playing well, just knowing that the coaches back you. I’ve no hesitation or anything about what to do.

“I’ve a really good relationship with Andy now as well, I’ve built up a good bit of trust with him. He’s opened up my eyes in different ways as to how you can play the game in different ways.

“Peter Wilkins (attack coach) as well has been a massive factor in how I’ve learnt to play the game in a different way.”

Conor Oliver spent five seasons with Munster.

While Oliver ultimately needed to move away from Munster to further his career, moving from Dublin to Limerick was originally massively helpful to him.

Oliver spent a year in the sub-academy at Leinster after finishing up in school, although he wasn’t offered a full academy contract with his native province, due to the strength in depth in the back row.

Fortunately, the Skerries man received a phone call from the late Anthony Foley, offering him an academy contract with Munster in 2015, and within a year, Oliver had made his senior debut.

“When you’re that young you’re just trying to soak it all in. I went down there at 19 and ended up making my debut in my first year in the academy there. That was a bit surreal, I didn’t think I was going to move that fast,” Oliver admitted.

“I benefited massively from being there. It’s a massive club as well, just the cultural aspect of it was a pretty cool thing to be a part of. Obviously, Axel (Anthony Foley) was a good mentor for me as well, I learnt a lot from him.

“Then Rassie Erasmus coming in as well, probably one of the best coaches in the world. I learnt a lot from him as well, different ways to look at the game and how to get the best out of players. So that was good development.

“The last two seasons I was there, I think I played four games in two seasons so that was a struggle for me. Not through injury, just through non-selection, so that was a tough part of my career where I didn’t get to play and didn’t develop as much as I wanted to.

“That made me make the decision to leave there and come to Connacht and since I’ve came here I think I’ve shown that if I’m playing week in and week out I’m going to get better, like any player. If you give a player a string of games they’re going to perform.”

The westerners have made several excellent signings for next season.

While there is still plenty left to play for this season, Connacht are in contention to qualify for the URC quarter-finals and are playing Leinster in a two-legged Heineken Champions Cup encounter next month, Oliver is already excited for next season.

Connacht have made several excellent signings for next season, as Leinster quartet Adam Byrne, Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and David Hawkshaw are all making the move west while promising young Australian winger Byron Ralston is joining from the Western Force.

Friend has made some very useful acquisitions since becoming Connacht’s head coach in 2018, with Mack Hansen perhaps the most notable, and the province will hope their latest signings can have a similar impact.

“Recruitment for Connacht is one of the main factors and it’s one of the things they have been good at and they’re getting a lot better at. I think it’s one of the things that’s going to make us competitive,” Oliver commented.

“This season you look at Mack [Hansen] and see how he’s gone. Even next season with the amount of signings, we’ve Adam Byrne, Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy, all the lads coming down from Leinster.

“These are all players who are leaving because they’re ambitious and they want to play. They’re not players near the end of their career that are looking for an extra payday and to keep the wheels turning.

“These are all young players that are ambitious to play and they want to win trophies. That’s what we need in Connacht. You can see that we don’t really sign many older players. Most of the players that Andy recruits are very young and ambitious.

“It was announced this morning that [David] Hawkshaw from Leinster is after signing for Connacht as well. That’s another excellent young player who’s going to be hungry.

“It’s that cliched thing where it will create a competitive environment, it’ll push the lads and push the team. I’m excited for this season but I’m even more excited again for next season to see the amount of lads coming down and what it’s going to do for our squad.

“It’s depth that we’ve struggled with sometimes in the past. So now to build that depth, to have a starting team and then to have a bench as well that’s going to be just as strong as the players that have started.

“That’s one thing we need to build in Connacht and I think we’re building really nicely at the moment.”

