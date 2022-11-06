Conor Murray reveals special gesture from Keith Earls on 100th Ireland cap

Conor Murray has revealed that Keith Earls drove up from Limerick to present him with his Ireland jersey on his 100th cap for his country.

Although Murray’s 100th cap for Ireland didn’t go exactly to plan, as the scrum-half came off injured after 35 minutes, his team mates did go on to secure the win against South Africa.

Having made his Ireland debut back in 2011, Murray became his country’s eighth centurion on Saturday, while he has also won eight further caps for the British and Irish Lions.

Murray was speaking to Irish Rugby TV after the game and revealed that long-time Munster and Ireland team mate Keith Earls presented him with his Ireland jersey on the week of his 100th cap.

Conor Murray on his 100th cap for Ireland.

“I had an incredible day. The boys made it unbelievable all week. Earlsy [Keith Earls] drove up the road and presented me with the jersey and I had the family in and everything,” Murray said.

“It just shows you how special this group is, the way everyone looks after each other. For the lads to hold out for that win.. that was a proper test match. I’m glad I got to play a part of it, most of the first half.

“I was quite emotional coming off there, which just shows how much it meant. The whole week has just been a dream week and I’m so proud of the lads for holding out.

“It makes some difference to win this one. It’s an incredible feeling.”

The scrum-half still plays a key role for his country.

Murray has started on the bench more often than not in the past year for Ireland, although he is still playing an important role for his country as there is no cooler head to see out a game late on.

The 33-year-old started for Ireland on Saturday, although his 100th cap came to a premature end before half time, and Jamison Gibson-Park made an immediate impact off the bench.

Gibson-Park will likely reassume the role of Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half in the weeks to come, and while Murray may be ruled out for the time being after coming off injured, his time in international rugby isn’t over yet.

