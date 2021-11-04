Conor Murray names the pivotal moment in his relationship with foul-mouthed Johnny Sexton

Conor Murray has identified a moment when Johnny Sexton tore into him as the outstanding memory the two have shared on a rugby pitch together.

Murray and Sexton have spent a decade playing alongside each other in the green of Ireland and have shared much success together over the course of their long-standing international half-back pairing.

Test rugby is of course a high-stakes pressurised environment, in which small mistakes can result in catastrophic outcomes, something Sexton was well aware of when the two first played for Ireland together in 2011.

Ireland scrum-half Murray was speaking at a press conference about his partnership with Sexton and revealed that the fiery fly-half let him know about the standards that were expected of him in a 2011 Rugby World Cup match against Italy.

Conor Murray on his pivotal moment with Johnny Sexton.

“I don’t know whether it’s a highlight, a lowlight or a massive learning situation. ROG [Ronan O’Gara] started, Johnny came on. My journey in that World Cup was just enjoying the ride almost,” Murray admitted, via The Irish Mirror.

“I probably didn’t have the level of detail that Johnny was expecting from his nine inside him and I remember we got to the touchline, and he wanted me to play the pod of forwards off the touchline. I ripped it out the back to him and hit him, and he wasn’t expecting it.

“He just launched a kick or Garryowen of some sort and the names he called me while we were chasing that kick, it instilled in me really early that I need to be all over my detail and understand what he wants.

“It was just a really quick learning situation for me and it was brilliant, because we laugh about it now but genuinely it made me realise the level that is required to play international rugby and to be a good nine to your 10 outside you. I’ll never repeat the words that he used, but they hit home!”

The experienced duo remain as Ireland’s first-choice half-backs.

A decade on from that game against Italy and Murray and Sexton are still sharing a pitch together for Ireland and both are aiming to still be playing in green by the time the Rugby World Cup comes around in 2023.

In the immediate future, Murray and Sexton have games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina to worry about, in what will be their first matches at the Aviva Stadium in front of a capacity crowd since February 2020.

Sexton has been in fine form for Leinster in recent times but Murray has played very little rugby for Munster since returning from South Africa with the British and Irish Lions.

While Murray still looks to be Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half, his lack of game time will concern head coach Andy Farrell for what promises to be a challenging autumn campaign.

