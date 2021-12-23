Conor Murray signs new contract extension with the IRFU

Conor Murray has signed a new contract extension with the IRFU which will keep him in Ireland until July 2024.

Ireland and Munster scrum-half Murray will be 35 by the time is contract with Irish rugby finishes up and will remain in contention for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The Limerick native toured with the British and Irish Lions for a third time this summer and temporarily captained the side in the absence of Alun Wyn Jones while the Welshman was recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora was delighted to announce that Irish rugby had secured the services of Murray for another few years.

Conor Murray puts pen to paper.

“Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions,” Nucifora said.

“He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through.”

Murray was equally positive about committing to his country and his province until the summer of 2024.

“I’m delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland. With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there’s huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead.”

𝗠𝗨𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦! ✍️ We’re delighted to announce Conor Murray has put pen to paper on a new IRFU contract until the end of the 2023/24 season. More: https://t.co/qu9YT9imLn#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/HqUiS0a8gS — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 23, 2021

The Munster veteran remains a valuable option for Andy Farrell.

Although Conor Murray has seemingly slipped down Irish pecking order in recent times, as Jamison Gibson-Park started at scrum-half against Japan and New Zealand, the 32-year-old is still an experienced option for head coach Andy Farrell.

Murray’s leadership qualities are also clearly highly regarded, as Warren Gatland chose him to take over as the Lions’ tour captain for a period of time in South Africa, although he has never captained Ireland.

Munster have a talented young scrum-half in Craig Casey, but the southern province’s supporters will be delighted to see Murray stick around for another few seasons.

