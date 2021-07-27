Conor Murray to start for the Lions in the second test against South Africa

Conor Murray has been selected to start at scrum-half in the British and Irish Lions’ second test against the Springboks.

Scottish scrum-half Ali Price started in the first test against South Africa, but temporary tour captain Conor Murray has been given the nod by Lions head coach Warren Gatland this time around.

Price will start on the bench, while his Scotland teammate Chris Harris comes into the starting team, replacing Elliot Daly at outside centre.

Alun Wyn Jones captains the Lions for second test against South Africa.

Dan Biggar has again been named to start at fly-half despite picking up a head knock in last Saturday’s game but is not expected to return to training with the Lions until Thursday.

Mako Vunipola has been named in the starting team after his impressive performance off the bench in the first test, while Rory Sutherland moves to the replacements. Wyn Jones is presumably still struggling with a shoulder injury.

Liam Williams has missed out on a place in the match-day squad, with Elliot Daly set to wear the number 23 jersey, while Taulupe Faletau has replaced Hamish Watson on the bench.

Alun Wyn Jones will again captain the side, while last week’s man of the match Maro Itoje has also retained his place in the starting second row.

Check out the Lions match-day squad for the second test below.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Chris Harris (Scotland)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Courtney Lawes (England)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, Lions captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

Replacements

16. Ken Owens (Wales), 17. Rory Sutherland (Scotland), 18. Kyle Sinckler (England), 19. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20. Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 21. Ali Price (Scotland), 22. Owen Farrell (England), 23. Elliot Daly (England).

TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby team for the Second #CastleLionsSeries Test Match v @Springboks 💪 Read more below 👇#BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 27, 2021

