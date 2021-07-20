Conor Murray and Josh Adams reportedly left out of Lions starting team

Temporary British and Irish Lions tour captain Conor Murray has reportedly been left out of the starting team to face the Springboks in the first test.

According to The Times, Ali Price will start for the Lions ahead of Murray at scrum-half while Alun Wyn Jones will come into the starting team to captain the side just four weeks after dislocating his shoulder against Japan.

Prolific try-scoring Welsh winger Josh Adams has also apparently been left out of the team, and does not feature in the match-day squad at all.

It’s Test Match week so who makes YOUR #LionsRugby XV? Let us know below 👇#CastleLionsSeries #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 19, 2021

Jack Conan set to get the nod at number eight.

In the pack, Jack Conan has been selected at number eight ahead of Taulupe Faletau, who has not made the match-day squad, four years on from starting all three tests against the All Blacks.

The 30-year-old Wales international was the favourite to start at eight before the tour began, but he has been quiet this summer compared to Conan.

Courtney Lawes is another somewhat surprising inclusion in the back row and will start at blindside flanker alongside Tom Curry who starts on the openside.

Tadhg Beirne has been widely tipped to start at six but Warren Gatland has reportedly opted to start the Irishman on the bench instead.

Beirne will be joined by fellow Ireland international Iain Henderson on the bench, as well as Scotland’s Hamish Watson, as Gatland has opted for a 6/2 bench. Murray and England captain Owen Farrell are the only backs in the replacements.

Check out the leaked Lions starting XV for the first test below.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Anthony Watson (Scotland)

13. Elliot Daly (England)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Ali Price (Scotland)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Courtney Lawes (England)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, Lions captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

Replacements

16. Ken Owens (Wales), 17. Rory Sutherland (Scotland), 18. Kyle Sinckler (England), 19. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20. Hamish Watson (Scotland), 21. Iain Henderson (Ireland), 22. Conor Murray (Ireland), 23. Owen Farrell (England).

Read More About: British and Irish lions, south africa rugby, springboks