Conor Murray recalls setting Johnny Sexton’s clothes on fire

“I took his stuff and kept it in my car for a week. Then I bought some petrol.”

Conor Murray has revealed he once set Johnny Sexton’s clothes on fire as he had been annoying him in a training camp.

Sexton and Murray have enjoyed a long and largely successful stint as Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half and fly-half, winning three Six Nations Championships together and playing a crucial role in Ireland’s first-ever victory against the All Blacks.

The two have developed a close relationship as a result of their time together in the green of Ireland, close enough to survive the burning of Sexton’s favourite pair of jeans.

Murray revealed to The Times that lighting the Leinster man’s jeans on fire was a “soothing, beautiful” incident.

“If you can burn a fella’s clothes and remain friends, then that’s the sign of a tight group. He had pleaded for us to save his favourite jeans,”

“But he’d been pissing us off in training camp so I took his stuff and kept it in my car for a week. Then I bought some petrol.

“As we burnt it, the jeans just fell into the water and drifted downstream smouldering. It was soothing, beautiful. A tango soundtrack was added and the send button pressed.”

The Cartel.

Sexton had previously spoken about the incident with Sky Sports reporter Graham Simmons, revealing that Murray, Simon Zebo and a “couple of cronies” called ‘The Cartel’ were often playing pranks on members of the Ireland squad.

“It’s two absolute muppets – Murray and Zebo, they call themselves that. They have a couple of cronies that hang with them. They just play pranks on lads in camp.

“They burnt all my laundry last year. That’s the type of thing they get up to. I come out, my car will be open, all my stuff will be missing,” Sexton revealed.

The two are set to start for their country yet again, as Ireland face Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for their Six Nations opener this Sunday.

