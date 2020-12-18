Conor Murray is pleased with his performances in 2020 and is enjoying having up and coming scrum-halves challenge him for Ireland’s number nine jersey.

The Munster man has remained as Ireland’s starting scrum-half for the time being but did encounter stiff opposition from the likes of Jamison Gibson-Park and John Cooney throughout the year.

Murray has come under criticism from pundits and fans alike in recent times but the Limerick man has used that criticism to motivate himself.

“I’m really happy at the moment, I think that’s a great year looking back on it. You go through years when you’re flying and there’s no questions asked of you and potentially they’re the easier years or whatever.

“But when there’s a bit of criticism, founded or unfounded it doesn’t really matter, it tends to gather momentum these days with all sorts of stuff.

“It was a really good challenge. It was a tough challenge as well mentally, figuring out a way to deal with it and get the best out of yourself.

“I found ways to do that, I found people to look at my game and see how I was playing and to be honest with you it wasn’t that much off. It was just other lads were playing really well and people like to ask questions.

“You see a face there for a certain amount of time and it’s suddenly about the new guy and stuff.

So that’s probably the stage I’m at now and it’s down to me to keep playing well and hold on to the jersey, whatever jersey we’re going for. There’s no time to be complacent,” Murray told the Irish Independent.

‘We have full belief in our game-plan’

Ireland had a somewhat stagnant year under Andy Farrell, proving they were a better side than the likes of Wales and Scotland but weren’t able to truly challenge either France or England.

However, Murray was confident that Ireland have progressed since their disappointing exit in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

“We have full belief in our game-plan and what we’re trying to do. There’s evidence of it in the last eight games, of us heading in the right direction.

“You want to keep testing yourself, this is another level up and a higher test than we’ve faced this year. There’s a buzz and an energy to that. We’re definitely not going over there trying to contain things, it’s to go down there and play our game.

“Our game is a winning game, if we do that well we’ll be in with a shout. I don’t want to be foolish and say we’re definitely going to do it, it’s a tough thing to actually go out and do, but the belief is there for sure,” Murray commented.

