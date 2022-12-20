Connacht v Ulster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Connacht will host Ulster in the first inter-provincial derby of the festive season this Friday in a crucial game for both teams.

Ulster are far better positioned in the URC table than Connacht, as the northerners sit in fourth place while the westerners are down in 11th, although recent form tells a different story.

Three consecutive losses have dampened Ulster’s hopes this season, which was going very well up until December, while Connacht have now won three games on the bounce.

Both sides will be eager to head into Christmas on a high note, before another round of inter-provincial derbies takes place on New Year’s Day.

Connacht v Ulster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Friday, December 23rd on RTE 2, the RTE Player and Viaplay Sports 2. Coverage on RTE starts at 7pm, while coverage on Viaplay Sports (formerly Premier Sports) starts at 6.45pm. Kick off is at 7.35pm.

URC TV is also showing the game, with a range of options available to viewers. Customers can buy a one-off stream of Connacht v Ulster for €7.99.

Other options include a monthly access pass for €6.99 per month, which gives customers access to every URC fixture, or a season-long pass for a one-off fee of €41.99.

We’re ramping up preparation for our last Home game of the year. 🎄 So we’re offering deep discounts for bigger groups! Get yours now and we’ll see you there on Friday”. 🎅 Click link 👉 https://t.co/aUCBNiJ5dd#ConnachtRugby | #BreakNewGround pic.twitter.com/bDp2XLviTu — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 20, 2022

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Thursday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Connacht should be quite fresh for Friday night’s game, as Andy Friend has used the two Challenge Cup fixtures to rotate his squad, as the likes of Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast were rested last weekend.

Mack Hansen is unlikely feature however, as the Australian-born Ireland winger is still recovering from a leg injury.

Ulster are likely to be without out-half Billy Burns, as he failed a HIA during his side’s loss against La Rochelle last weekend, while many of the province’s first-choice players have been in action for three consecutive weekends.

Read More About: connacht rugby, ulster rugby