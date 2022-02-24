Ex-Connacht player Tadhg Leader signs for Canadian Football League team

Former Connacht fly-half Tadhg Leader has signed with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a placekicker and punter.

Leader played for Connacht between 2011 and 2014 before moving to Missouri in the United States after receiving a rugby scholarship with Lindenwood University.

The Galway native returned to professional rugby in 2018 with the San Diego Legion and also played for the New England Free Jacks and New Orleans Gold in Major League Rugby. Leader also won two caps for the United States, having qualified for his adopted country through residency.

The 29-year-old has been attempting to make it as a kicker in American football since 2020 and has signed his first professional contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL.

I’m over the moon to announce I’ve signed with @Ticats of the @CFL! I can’t wait to continue the journey with such a prestigious organization. Looking forward to proudly flying the Irish flag in Canada! #CFL #Ticats #YearOfTheTiger https://t.co/AjTAjARYYA — Tadhg Leader (@TadhgLeader) February 23, 2022

Tadhg Leader on signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Leader was speaking after his signing and revealed that he had already received messages of support from Tiger-Cats fans.

“Phenomenal, genuinely – the amount of people who have reached out. My name has been a bit of a stickler, which isn’t too surprising,” Leader said.

“The good news is my nickname is actually Tiger so that’s like a good synergy there. But the amount of people who have reached out over the last two or so hours has been class.

“Honestly, it’s been class how welcoming people have already been. From my perspective, I’ve been watching the Tiger-Cats for the last year since I first really got involved in football through the different connections that I made.

“So I was able to watch last season and stayed up until, whenever it was, two, three in the morning last year to watch the Grey Cup. The city and the team genuinely looks phenomenal.”

Safe to say @TadhgLeader is already feeling the love! The newest member of the Black & Gold joined @LouieB_TV to talk about signing in Hamilton & teach fans how to pronounce his name! FULL 🎥| https://t.co/2LZIWneOdS#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/xyVp4xlxR3 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) February 23, 2022

Hamilton played in the Grey Cup last year.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are one of the strongest teams in the CFL, having played in the Grey Cup (the CFL final) last year, although they lost out to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in overtime.

Hamilton finished second in the East Division of the nine-team CFL last year and made it to the Grey Cup by beating the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts in the play-offs.

Canadian football is very similar to its American cousin, with some key differences. Canadian teams have 12 players on the pitch, while Americans have 11 and Canadian pitches are larger than their American equivalents.

