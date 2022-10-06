Connacht boss Andy Friend admits ‘major frustration’ with stop-start matches

Connacht boss Andy Friend has admitted his frustrations over inconsistent referee interpretations and the stop-start nature of the game.

Referees are firmly under the microscope at the moment as the sport continues to attempt to balance player safety with making rugby an attractive product.

As rugby has ramped up its efforts in cracking down on dangerous play in recent years, the amount of time dedicated to TMO referrals has increased, as referees deliberate over big decisions such as issuing red cards.

Lengthy and frequent TMO referrals for all types of decisions have become the norm however, while different referees can choose to clamp down on different aspects of foul play.

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend was speaking on Premier Sports’ URC Unloaded podcast and argued that the sport is being over-officiated at the moment.

Andy Friend calls for referees to let the game flow.

“I think there’s major frustration across the board in interpretations of what a referee will see one week and what happens the next week,” Friend started.

“I think we’ve got to be careful as a game because there are rules on top of rules on top of rules, and before we know it we ended up with what we’re getting at the moment, a two hour 15 minute game with not a lot of footy played.

“You can adjudicate on everything. I reckon the best referees have got a feel for the game… We get so caught up in some of these incidents at the moment where it’s just so stop-start.

“I’d just love for referees to have a much better feel for the game and for their adjudicators to be a bit lighter on them. Let them get a feel for it, that’s the best word I can use for it.”

Connacht have suffered a poor start to the season.

While Friend didn’t attribute the stop-start nature of games to Connacht’s poor start to the season, the province do excel in free-flowing fast-paced encounters.

Connacht currently sit at the bottom of the URC table, having failed to pick up even a losing bonus-point in their first three games, although they are playing at home for the first time this season against Munster on Friday night.

