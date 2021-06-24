Ugo Monye and Benjamin Kayser select combined Top 14 and Premiership XV

Former England winger Ugo Monye and former France hooker Benjamin Kayser have selected a combined Gallagher Premiership and Top 14 starting 15.

The two leagues are set to come to a close this weekend, when Toulouse take on La Rochelle in Friday’s Top 14 final and Exeter Chiefs face Harlequins in Saturday’s Premiership final.

Monye and Kayser teamed up on World Rugby’s The Wrap to select a team made up of the best players in both the Top 14 and the Premiership over the last season.

Four New Zealanders selected in the combined team.

The former international duo have gone with nine Top 14 players and six Premiership players in their combined team, after a season which saw French teams reassert their dominance in the Heineken Champions Cup.

While nine Top 14 players have been selected, just four of those – Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Gregory Alldrit and Antoine Dupont – are French.

Three of the six Premiership players selected – Will Evans, Sam Simmonds and Marcus Smith – are English. Four of the players selected in the side are from New Zealand.

Players from Fiji, Australia and South Africa have also been named in the side, which comprises of athletes from six different countries in total.

Toulouse are the most well-represented club in the side with five players, while Bristol Bears have been rewarded for their good form this season with three inclusions.

Harlequins and La Rochelle both have two players involved in the team, while Exeter, Lyon and Clermont Auvergne each have one player selected in the side.

Check out the combined Premiership and Top 14 team below.

15. Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears)

14. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse)

13. Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears)

12. George Moala (Clermont Auvergne)

11. Josua Tuisova (Lyon)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

7. Will Evans (Harlequins)

6. Gregory Alldrit (La Rochelle)

5. Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

4. Chris Vui (Bristol Bears)

3. Charlie Faumuina (Toulouse)

2. Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

1. Cyril Baille (Toulouse)

