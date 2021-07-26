Clive Woodward reckons Warren Gatland is in a ‘different league’ to Rassie Erasmus

Clive Woodward has criticised Rassie Erasmus for overstepping his boundaries, while arguing that the Lions coaches are much better than their South African equivalent.

Erasmus currently holds the position of South Africa’s director of rugby, while Jacques Nienaber is the Springboks’ head coach, but the former Munster boss still acts as if he is the national team’s head coach.

Former England and Lions coach Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and argued that Erasmus’ interference is negatively impacting the Springboks.

Hard work awaits as Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber says they can turn things around.#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleLionsSeries pic.twitter.com/0LIisJEV3E — Springboks (@Springboks) July 25, 2021

‘Warren Gatland and his backroom team were in a different league.’

“The Lions will have been disappointed with their first half, but their leadership went to work and found a way back, just as South Africa became fragmented and confused,” Woodward wrote.

“I put that entirely down to their coaching dynamic. Warren Gatland and his backroom team were in a different league.

“Erasmus has had his day as coach, he did a brilliant job fashioning a Boks team in a short time good enough to win the 2019 World Cup. But that was his moment, Nienaber is now in charge.

“It is clear that Erasmus has started taking over again, he is running around in a tracksuit and donning the water carrier bib even though — as Gatland observed last week — he never seems to dispense any water, nor even carry a bottle! He never forgets his clipboard, though.

“It looked comical, it was comical, and I am surprised South African Rugby is allowing it to happen.”

Rassie Erasmus’ unconventional ways.

Eramsus has always had his own way of doing things, and that has become abundantly clear in the last few weeks due to his new position as the Springboks’ water carrier and his unusual antics on Twitter.

The 48-year-old is clearly a talented coach, having transformed a disastrous Springboks side that suffered several embarrassing losses into a World Cup-winning team in the space of two years.

However, Gatland got the better of Erasmus and Nienaber in the first test, as the much-vaunted Springboks “bomb squad” made little impact in the second half.

