Clive Woodward slams the RFU as he claims Eddie Jones won’t be held accountable

Clive Woodward has taken aim at the English RFU, accusing them of being incapable of holding head coach Eddie Jones accountable.

England suffered a 20-17 defeat to Scotland on the opening day of the Six Nations, having surrendered a seven-point lead with less than 20 minutes remaining at Murrayfield.

The visitors had looked to be in control of the match after Marcus Smith slotted a penalty to extend England’s lead, but the young fly-half was then replaced by George Ford and Scotland managed to work their way back into the game.

Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and criticised Jones for replacing Smith after England had taken control and claimed that nobody in the RFU feels like they can hold the head coach to account.

Clive Woodward on the RFU and Eddie Jones.

“There is nobody at Twickenham qualified to hold Eddie Jones to account in the rugby sense, he clearly has them all in his pocket. He can’t be questioned, which is a massive weakness,” Woodward wrote.

“When he made a mess of the Six Nations last year the RFU apparently held a cosy little inquest with a collection of ‘rugby experts’, which was in itself an acknowledgement there was no one at Twickenham willing to question Jones.

“The report concluded England needed to get a ref involved at training to stem the flow of penalties and more involvement from sports psychologists might be beneficial!

“We weren’t allowed to know the identities of these experts and their qualifications to question what a high performing coaching set-up looks like, never mind running the rule over Jones and his decisions.”

The English will look to bounce back from defeat in Edinburgh.

Although England’s confidence may have been knocked by the defeat to Scotland after a very positive Autumn Nations Series, they do have the perfect opportunity get back on track against Italy this weekend.

Jones’ side have now lost their opening Six Nations match for the third consecutive year, although England were able to get back on track to win the championship in 2020, while they came fifth in 2021.

While England’s chances of winning the title aren’t gone, they do face a considerable uphill battle, as a trip to Paris to face France awaits while they also have a tough challenge against an in-form Ireland side yet to come.

Read More About: clive woodward, eddie jones, england rugby