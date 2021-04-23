Clive Woodward slams ‘cringe-worthy’ English RFU Six Nations review

Former England head coach Clive Woodward has criticised the RFU for “corporate twaddle” after their debrief of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

England finished fifth in the Six Nations after winning just two of their five matches. The RFU have backed Eddie Jones to remain as head coach, although they concluded that England’s results were “incredibly disappointing”.

While Woodward agrees that Jones should stay in charge of England, the 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning criticised just about every other aspect of the debrief in his column for the Daily Mail.

The RFU has concluded a debrief of the England men’s Guinness Six Nations campaign confirming its full support and backing of Eddie Jones as Head Coach. Read more about the debrief and the outcomes on our website ⬇️ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 20, 2021

“Firstly, note that not one person is willing to have their name attached to this review. That is scandalous,” Woodward wrote.

“We need to know the identity and qualifications of those at the RFU passing judgement and assessing a man who has twice taken sides to the World Cup final and was also involved in South Africa’s 2007 triumph.

“That said, the RFU also announced that an anonymous panel of rugby experts would be assembled to ‘inform all future debriefs to provide additional insight and support for the head coach’.

“These external advisers will also be utilised after each campaign to provide regular reviews and support for the coaching strategy for future Six Nations campaigns and in the build-up to Rugby World Cup 2023′.

“The more I think about this, the more bizarre it seems. He might not be in a position of strength after recent results but I am absolutely staggered that Jones has accepted this nonsense.”

‘It is so wrong that Jones will have no place to hide.’

The anonymity of the panel has particularly irked Woodward, as Jones is not afforded the same privacy when it comes to making important decisions for English rugby.

While Woodward has been critical of Jones for some of his decisions during the Six Nations, it is clear that he thinks far more of the Australian coach than he does of the members of the RFU board.

“It’s a cringe-worthy exercise in box-ticking, excuse-making and corporate twaddle by those who no doubt think they could coach a team like England but have neither the talent nor the bottle,” Woodward commented.

“It is so wrong that Jones will have no place to hide while those on the panel presiding over him enjoy anonymity and therefore no repercussions for their decisions.”

Jones is expected to take charge of England when they travel to north America to take on Scotland, the USA and Canada this summer, although those fixtures are yet to be confirmed due to the ongoing pandemic.

