Clive Woodward urges Six Nations teams to entertain after dour autumn

Clive Woodward believes the upcoming Six Nations is the perfect opportunity to entertain fans as the public will be desperate for a distraction.

The Rugby World Cup-winning coach was critical of the quality of rugby on show in the Autumn Nations Cup, which served up plenty of tactical kicking and defensive-oriented rugby.

While the Six Nations teams haven’t played since the Autumn Nations Cup came to a close in early December, Woodward wrote in The Daily Mail that he is hopeful that Europe’s top sides will look to entertain.

Sit back, relax and relive every try scored from this years Autumn Nations Cup! ☕ pic.twitter.com/GMGBNMcR5A — Autumn Nations Cup 🏉 (@autumnnations) December 8, 2020

“Our need for distraction is greater than ever and there will be probably more interest in 2021 than any other modern-day tournament. So let’s make it count.

“This is a massive opportunity for rugby to strike back and all credit to the Unions, the Six Nations organisation and players for making this happen.

“I suspect we don’t really appreciate the daily stresses and tensions they have been operating under during the last 10 months and we salute all of them.

“We did, however, as a sport blow it back in the Autumn by failing to provide a spectacle to match the Premiership football and cricket that have been royally entertaining us during lockdown.

“We are not talking exhibition Barbarians style rugby, by the way, no we are talking fast, direct, high tempo, skilful rugby and yes that will always include high quality kicking on occasions – both defensively and kicking to retrieve and score,” Woodward wrote.

Six Nations predictions.

While the former England head coach expects the top two teams to be the same as last time – England first with France second, he predicted Wales to stage a comeback.

Despite Ireland brushing Wales aside in a 32-9 win at the Aviva Stadium in November, Woodward tipped Wales to defeat Andy Farrell’s men in their opening game in Cardiff.

“It’s crunch time for Wayne Pivac as coach, the honeymoon period is over and the pressure is on. Yet, I feel he is on the verge of a significant breakthrough win and life will look a little rosier after that.

“I look at their back row resources for example – Justin Tuperic, Talupe Faletau and Josh Navidi – finally reunited after injuries – and there is none better in the world.

“Wales’ experienced players must step up to support Pivac. These same players came within inches of beating South Africa in the World Cup semi-finals for heaven’s sake.

“Ireland are in transition and actually I think Andy Farrell is handling it really well, getting older players remotivated and easing young talent into the team but this is just a really awkward away fixture to open with.

“Ireland will enjoy a strong tournament but I’m tipping Wales to nick this one,” Woodward commented.

