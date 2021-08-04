Clive Woodward questions Lions half-back pairing for third test

Clive Woodward has argued that British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has been too conservative in his selections for the third test against the Springboks.

Gatland has made six changes to his starting team after the Lions’ heavy loss in the second test, with most of those coming in the back three and the front row.

However, former Lions coach Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and argued that reverting to the half-back pairing of Ali Price and Dan Biggar will not change the way the tourists attack.

#ICYMI TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby team for the Third and Final #CastleLionsSeries Test Match v @Springboks 💪 Read more below 👇#BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 3, 2021

Clive Woodward on the Lions’ half-back pairing.

“This team feels a little conservative to me although, as ever, it comes down to how they play on the day, not how it looks on paper,” Woodward wrote.

“On one hand, it is quite a brave selection — how many coaches would leave Stuart Hogg, Owen Farrell, Anthony Watson and Taulupe Faletau sitting in the stands in their suits, surplus to requirements?

“But I was hoping for a statement at fly-half in the form of Finn Russell or even Marcus Smith. But it’s Dan Biggar again, this time reunited with Ali Price at scrum-half.

“Unless Price can rediscover his fast-breaking game, I’m not seeing how this combination poses the threat or point of difference the Lions have been lacking so far. “

Ali Price and Dan Biggar trusted to lead the tourists to series victory.

Although the Lions did win their first test with the half-back pairing of Price and Biggar, the two struggled to challenge South Africa’s defence, with the tourists’ one try coming from a rolling maul.

Both men are very capable of playing fast-paced attacking rugby, but so far in the series they have mostly gone for box kicks and garryowens when going forward, presumably on Gatland’s instructions.

Price in particular plays a high-tempo game with Scotland and Glasgow, and should the Lions coaches give him the space to express himself we may finally see the Lions’ backline click in attack.

If the pair don’t find success in attack this Saturday, replacement fly-half Finn Russell will be sure to change things up drastically if he is introduced late on against the Springboks.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, clive woodward, springboks