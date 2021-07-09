Clive Woodward believes that Warren Gatland will start Owen Farrell at fly-half ahead of expected British and Irish Lions test 10 Dan Biggar.

Biggar has been the favourite to start at fly-half in the first test for the Lions since he played a crucial role in Wales’ unlikely Six Nations win, and started his summer off on the right foot with a man of the match display against Japan.

However, former Lions head coach Clive Woodward stated his belief that Farrell will get the nod at number 10 in his column for the Daily Mail off the back of his performances on the 2017 tour in New Zealand.

‘When he plays at 10 you get the full Monty.’

“Biggar, currently in isolation, would seem to be the favourite after a fine Six Nations and an impressive performance against Japan, but don’t be surprised if Gatland opts for Farrell,” Woodward wrote.

“That is certainly what I would do. To beat South Africa on their own turf, you must have a world-class goalkicker. Farrell is exactly that and, for me, must start somewhere.

“When he plays at 12 I believe you only get Farrell at 80 per cent effectiveness, but when he plays at 10 you get the full Monty. Farrell did a great job for Gatland in 2017 and the coach won’t have forgotten that.

“Just as Gareth Southgate banked on Harry Kane coming good in the Euros, I believe Gatland will be tempted to stick with Farrell, with Biggar or Russell on the bench.”

Owen Farrell’s Lions pedigree.

Farrell has endured a difficult season so far, as the England captain struggled to find form during a difficult Six Nations campaign, but the Saracens man did impress for the Lions against the Sharks.

The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced players on tour, having played against the Wallabies in 2013 and the All Blacks in 2017.

The Englishman started the three test matches against New Zealand in 2017, and with his ability to play at either fly-half or inside centre it would not be overly surprising to see him start a test against the Springboks.

While Biggar is currently still the favourite to wear the Lions’ test 10 jersey, the Welshman has had to self-isolate over the last couple of days after a covid outbreak in the tourists’ camp.

