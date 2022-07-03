Clive Woodward calls for Owen Farrell to return to 10 as Marcus Smith partnership falters

Clive Woodward has called on Owen Farrell to start at out-half after the 10-12 axis with Marcus Smith failed to fire against Australia.

England were unable to win in Perth despite a red card to Australia’s Darcy Swain after 30 minutes, as Eddie Jones’ side failed to take advantage of their one-man advantage.

Although only two points separated the sides in the end, the Wallabies had the game wrapped up after taking a 16-point lead thanks to three consecutive tries, before scores from Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet closed the gap.

Former England head coach Clive Woodward was unimpressed with his country’s display Down Under and called on Farrell to return to number 10 in his column for the Daily Mail.

Clive Woodward on Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith.

“There is just not enough pace in this England side, which is highlighted by Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes. Both should be in the starting team but at fly-half and second row respectively.

“Doing that would allow for players with the extra pace England are lacking… Playing a mercurial fly-half such as Marcus Smith only works if you have the game plan and players around him to match. If you pick him, back him all the way.

“I wrote before this series that we need to find out if Smith and Farrell can play together in midfield. We saw nothing of their partnership bearing fruit in Perth.

“In the first half Farrell once sent Tom Curry through a gap but it was an isolated incident. Smith and Farrell swapped places at first receiver but the attack did not fire, mainly due to the lack of pace outside them.”

England’s attack falters again.

Creating tries was a major problem for England during the Six Nations and it still appears to be a pressing issue for Eddie Jones’ side after yesterday’s defeat to Australia.

Marcus Smith breaks down defences at will for Harlequins, and he now has his club mate Danny Care starting alongside him for England, although they weren’t at their best against the Wallabies.

Australia will be confident that they can seal a series win in Brisbane next weekend, having overcome injuries to three key men and a red card in their first encounter with England.

