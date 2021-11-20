Clive Woodward questions Mako Vunipola omission ahead of Springboks test

Clive Woodward has expressed his concerns over how England’s front row will fare against South Africa in the absence of Mako Vunipola.

Eddie Jones has named a largely inexperienced starting front row for England’s encounter with the Springboks, as the likes of Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jamie George are all unavailable.

The experienced Kyle Sinckler is starting at tight head, but his fellow starting front rowers Jamie Blamire and Bevan Rodd only have five England caps between them.

Former England head coach Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and questioned Jones’ decision to omit Vunipola from his squad in light of the unavailability of Genge.

Clive Woodward on Mako Vunipola’s omission.

“The pack must make sure scrums are quick and efficient without the endless resets that take huge chunks of time out of the game. If you are going to concede possession on their put in, it’s better to do it quickly and get the game restarted than to spend two minutes faffing around,” Woodward wrote.

“You beat the Boks by matching them in every department up front, keeping the tempo high, stretching the play and making them think. Hit them with something they’re not expecting.

“My biggest concern is the front row. Eddie has not picked Mako Vunipola, who has played in five of Saracens’ seven games this season. That decision rests squarely on Eddie’s shoulders if it backfires.

“My biggest hope is that this game ignites the real England and inspires a performance for the ages. I don’t think it’s far away.”

The Saracens prop’s absence has puzzled many.

The omission of Mako Vunipola from England’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series raised plenty of eyebrows, while Jones’ refusal to call him up after Genge and Joe Marler tested positive for covid-19 was even more puzzling.

Vunipola has been in good form for Saracens this season, while he also did himself proud on this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour, having played in all three tests against the Springboks.

The 30-year-old will play no role for his country today at Twickenham Stadium however, with 21-year-old Rodd trusted to start at loose head against the most fearsome scrum in the world.

The youngster played well against an Australian scrum missing the likes of Taniela Tupou and Allan Alaalatoa, but facing the Springboks’ front row will be an entirely different prospect.

Read More About: clive woodward, england rugby