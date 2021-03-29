Clive Woodward backs Kiwi coach to replace Eddie Jones

Clive Woodward has backed Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to replace Eddie Jones as England’s head coach.

Jones has experienced much success since taking over as England boss back in 2016 but a fifth-placed finish in the 2021 Six Nations has seen the Australian coach come under considerable pressure.

World Cup-winning coach Woodward was speaking to New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB and said he would have “no qualms at all” about Robertson getting the top job in England.

💬 “The main thing we’re missing at the moment is consistency of performance. We need to assess where we’re going, we’re going through a transition period in the team.” Eddie Jones has congratulated Ireland and given his thoughts on the result in Dublin. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 20, 2021

“This guy Robertson I don’t know, but crikey I just get a really good feeling about him. Clearly, he’s a winner, he’s successful, he’s very good with people,” Woodward said, via the NZ Herald.

“Would I like to play for him? Yes, without even knowing him, just from seeing the way his team plays. That would be really interesting on so many fronts.”

Robertson’s success with the Crusaders

The Crusaders have swept all before them since Robertson took over as head coach of the Christchurch-based team. The 46-year old coach led the Crusaders to three consecutive Super Rugby titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

While the 2020 edition of Super Rugby was cancelled halfway through the season, the Crusaders again won the newly-formed domestic version of the competition, Super Rugby Aotearoa, in 2020.

Robertson’s side are the strong favourites to again win Super Rugby Aotearoa this year, having won all of their four matches so far.

They will again be favourites for the Trans Tasman Super Rugby tournament set to take place later this year, so long as the competition gets the green light from New Zealand and Australia’s governments.

The relatively young coach is inexperienced at international level, but based on his success so far with the Crusaders and Canterbury before them, Robertson will likely be a success in test rugby.

