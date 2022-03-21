Clive Woodward says England’s players ‘deserve better’ after poor Six Nations

Clive Woodward believes England’s players deserve better, as impressive individual performances are being negated by what he calls “outdated rugby”.

England have been left to pick up the pieces again after another disappointing Six Nations, despite the RFU’s insistence that they have been encouraged by signs of progress.

Eddie Jones has come under plenty of criticism for England losing three of their five matches, although he has stuck to his guns, saying that his priority was always to develop players with next year’s Rugby World Cup in mind.

Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and called on Jones to change his game play to allow his players to flourish.

Clive Woodward on England’s stuttering game plan.

“I really feel for the players because they deserve better than this but none of them, currently, actually knows what good looks like at test level. Individually there were some fine performances in Paris — heroic even,” Woodward wrote.

“Ellis Genge was phenomenal, Maro Itoje was again an iconic figure in adversity, Sam Underhill and Joe Marchant impressed and Freddie Steward had a brilliant match.

“Steward has something special about him, he is clearly very strong mentally, and now I would like to see those attacking skills more fully deployed at full back to complement his defensive qualities.

“For all those individual qualities England don’t have the game plan or even the attacking ambition to beat the best in the world. They are still playing outdated rugby which Jones believes is the English DNA but which needs to be confined to the dustbin.”

A final look at the #GuinnessSixNations table 🔢 pic.twitter.com/WNERFX01uI — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

A tough tour of Australia awaits.

Next up for England is a three-test series against the Wallabies in Australia, in games that could act as a major springboard for either side if results go their way.

Australia showed plenty of promise in the middle of their season last year, as they won five games in a row, although they struggled in the Autumn Nations Series without the likes of Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi.

It isn’t yet clear whether the Japan-based Wallabies duo will be available for international duty in July, but if they are, England can expect to have a big challenge on their hands.

Jones will continue his policy of selecting young players Down Under, but if results don’t start going his way soon, England will have an awful lot of work to do ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

